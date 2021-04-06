The beautiful weather was a welcome sight for crowds of spring breakers on the beach Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Those crowds are a welcome sight for businesses in Gulf Shores. As COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift and more and more people get vaccinated, folks seem eager to get back to a normal life.

In the last year, Gulf Shores has seen a pandemic and a hurricane wipe out both buildings and businesses. Both beaches and businesses were crowded. Crico’s Pizza on 59 had to do away with its buffet but the people are back and don’t seem to mind. Beach Jerky Life nearby has also seen life business boom over the last three weeks.

“I think a lot of people have been kind of cooped up for a long time. People just wanting to get out,” said Michael Stevens with Beach Jerky Life.

“We’ve been very, very busy the last few weeks with two or three lunch rushes each day,” added Jenifer Gouveia with Crico’s Pizza.

Spring break marks the beginning of tourist season and if today was any indication of what lies ahead, it will be just the economic shot in the arm businesses here need. Visitors from all over the country and here at home are back, doing their part to breathe life back into this beach town’s economy.