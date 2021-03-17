Spring breakers hit beach early to beat weather threat

Spring Breakers are trying their best to go with the flow.

“Some mornings you wake up and the Gulf is just as still as it can be, some mornings you wake up and you have a little gentle roll like you do now, and sometimes there’s high waves. They’re all beautiful to watch,” said Myrt Hales, in town visiting from Louisiana.

Red flags are flying as rough surf and rip current risks remain high.

That didn’t stop people from putting their toes in the sand as they tried to beat storm clouds Wednesday morning, even if that meant staying out of the water.

“I don’t like not being able to swim, and when it rains I feel like there’s no beach, I need to go to the beach,” said Madeline Doss, enjoying her trip down from Tennessee.

The chilly water is enough to keep most people out of the Gulf anyway, as they make the most of the sun peaking out from behind the clouds.

“We’re from the Memphis area, so we’re glad we’re not there. The weather’s been pleasant, we are a little concerned about the weather later today,” said Willene and Tony Spitzer, also here for Spring Break.

Several people say they are just happy to be here no matter the weather, especially after a lot of them never got to make a trip down here this time last year due to COVID shutdowns.

“Its been beautiful. No matter what the weather is here, its one of the most beautiful places on earth. I’ve enjoyed every moment that I’ve ever spent in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach,” said Hales.

If you do plan on hitting the beach over the next couple of days, keep in mind, even if the surf looks calm, rip currents can still be churning just below the surface.