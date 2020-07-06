FOLEY, Ala. --In a post on The Park at OWA's Facebook page, they share that they learned of a team member with suspected symptoms on July 3, and sent them home for further medical care.
This staff member ended up testing positive for COVID-19.
To clean and sanitize, OWA announced that they will close on Monday, July 6 and be open again on Wednesday, July 8.
