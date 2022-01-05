Alabama closed out 2021 with record tourism numbers. Baldwin County led the way, up 30 percent. Tourism officials from across the state were meeting the first week of January 2022 in Gulf Shores for the Governor’s Conference on Tourism. On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivy challenged them to keep up the momentum moving forward.

“I’m all for building on momentum so I encourage you while you’re here to ask, ‘What can we do next,’” Ivy asked as she addressed the conference at The Lodge at Gulf State Park.

Record tourism means record tourism dollars. Governor Ivy’s challenge was to keep the money flowing. Alabama’s gulf coast rebounded nicely last year from COVID closures in 2020, even with many rental units still undergoing repairs from Hurricane Sally. Ivy said tourism dollars collected in Baldwin County are critical for communities throughout the state.

“Tourism down here on the gulf coast is a money-making machine,” Ivy said. “That’s for sure and it does go toward other places to help them have the benefits of hospitality in their area as well, so it’s a win-win situation.”

Efforts to promote Alabama tourism are often not seen by its residents. The state recently spent $10 million dollars on marketing efforts, running commercials in other states which included images from all of Alabama’s 67 counties.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism’s new President and CEO, Beth Gendler said she’s hopeful the numbers hold but is taking a wait and see approach.

“Forecasting for 2022 was very difficult. We don’t know if travel demand will still be as high as people start to go back to school and go back to work in the office. Things were just very different over the last two years, so we will just see what the new normal will bring us,” Gendler explained.

The person Gendler is replacing is Herb Malone, who is retiring after many years leading the tourism effort in Baldwin County. He said he’s not concerned. Malone helped build the tourism industry into what it is today on the gulf coast and has seen a rebound like this before…after the Deep-Water Horizon oil spill more than a decade ago.

“We came back there about twenty percent more,” Malone recalled. “I’d never seen a twenty percent but now, we had nearly a twenty five percent, so every time we have a disaster, the people around here dig in and make it happen again and it’s always, we come back bigger, better and stronger than ever before.”

If spring bookings are any indication, that trend is continuing. The tourism office reports bookings are already up 30 percent over last year and now, nearly all units damaged by Hurricane Sally have been repaired, setting the stage for another blockbuster year.