FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is calling off a days long search after their suspect flew the coop.
Officers are calling it "fowl play" a rooster lives to roam another day.
"The guy had the net, and I looked down at Rufus and said 'run, Rufus, run! And ever since, he sees the guy pull up, and he's so smart," said Kenny Pierce, a local pastor who lives in Spring Lake subdivision in Fairhope.
For Rufus, also known by the aliases Chanticleer or Robbie, life on the run is normal.
That is until he found his home in local pastor Kenny Pierce's flower pot several weeks ago in Spring Lake subdivision.
"They try to catch him, dogs try to get him, everybody's after him, but this neighborhood loves him," said Pierce.
Since then, several neighbors tell us he's made quite a name--or names--for himself.
"He's been quite the pet here, and apparently one person complained and animal control thought they needed to catch him, I think the rest of us would just as well keep him for our mascot," said Margaret Myers, another neighbor.
After days of pleading from several neighbors and being outrun, officers decided at least for now, Rufus is left to crow another day, as long as there are no more complaints.
While some may be woken up a little earlier than they'd like, Pierce tells us he thinks Rufus is spreading a different message to the people in Fairhope.
He tells us the rooster has even inspired some of his recent sermons.
"I tell everybody he's crowing, waking everybody up, I think he's trying to say wake up world. Wake up," said Pierce, "He brings out the good in people. I've seen more joy in this neighborhood over Rufus in the last few months, and I've lived here for 15 years."
We're told police only received one complaint about the rooster, but an overwhelming amount of neighbors have pulled together on social media, wanting to adopt the bird as a neighborhood pet.
If more complaints come in, officers promise to find Rufus another good home on a farm.
