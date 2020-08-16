BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- A standoff in Bay Minette ended Sunday evening with the arrest of a man on domestic violence charges.
Police were called to a home on Taylor Street after getting a report of a man and a woman fighting in a front yard. Officers said Tashawm Quamaine Mallory threatened to shoot them if they didn't leave and then grabbed a one-year-old child and went inside the house.
Officers called for backup from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
After hours of talking to Mallory on the phone, police said he surrendered peacefully.
He was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, and making terroristic threats.
