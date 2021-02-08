FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival will start later than planned.

Due to the pandemic, the 2021 festival will now start on Friday, April 30, and go through Sunday, May 2. Organizers had hoped to have the festival in mid-March.

“It was a tough decision because we know how much the event means to our community and the economic impact to our local small businesses that have had a rough twelve months. Fortunately, we feel that by rescheduling the Festival and enlisting additional safety policies and procedures, we will be able to host this time-honored tradition in the coming months," said Fairhope Mayor, and this year’s festival chairman, Sherry Sullivan.

The 2020 event was totally canceled as COVID-19 shutdowns began last March.