SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) – A Spanish Fort Police officer allegedly broke protocol last month when accessing a secure law enforcement database, according to investigators from the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.
SBI said the officer allegedly accessed the National Crime Information Center system, more commonly known as NCIC, using the credentials of someone else.
“Because ALEA policy requires each person who accesses law enforcement data to be certified to use the system he/she is accessing, the officer was logged out of the system, provided with temporary log-in credentials, and given 6 months to become certified,” a statement from SBI reads. The policy violation was discovered “on or about May 28, 2020.”
Misuse of NCIC is a serious offense, however SBI says in this case it was not being misused. According to SBI, the officer was using it for proper police business. So, investigators determined there was just a policy violation by not using their own account.
“On May 28th State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Agents conducted a site visit at Spanish Fort Police Department to inspect our NCIC/ACJIS protocols and compliance with their rules and regulations. During the visit an administrative policy violation was discovered by the SBI agents. The issue was corrected on the spot and the matter is considered closed. Spanish Fort P.D. strives for excellence and we are working with SBI to ensure our policies and procedures comply with established state standards,” said Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber.
If the computer system was being used for non-police business, the officer could have been in serious trouble with the law. The maximum penalty for unauthorized access to a protected computer is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A former Satsuma Police Officer was terminated last year for using the law enforcement system improperly. The Alabama Bureau of Investigation said they found that Austin Tyler Henage was using the Alabama Criminal Justice Information Database to look up protected information. A grand jury indicted Henage earlier this year on 10 counts of computer tampering and an ethics violation.
NCIC is a federal database of crime data maintained by the FBI and used by criminal justice agencies nationwide.
“ALEA routinely performs audits of agencies that access ALEA law enforcement databases to ensure compliance with state and federal requirements. Officers suspected of accessing sensitive data without a proper law enforcement purpose are referred to the Public Corruption Division of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office for prosecution. The facts in this circumstance did not warrant such a referral,” the statement reads.
