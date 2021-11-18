A big day at Gulf Shores High School as students got a chance to play and record their own music for the first time in the brand-new state of the art Hangout Music Lab.

The Hangout Music Lab opened its doors for the first time to leaders from across our area Thursday morning, with some former and current students stepping out on stage to give folks a sample of what is to come out of the space.

The lab has everything—from top-of-the-line recording equipment and software to a full production stage.

Giving students a chance to learn how to put on a show—running everything to sound and lights.

Its all thanks to Hangout Hospitality Group and the Dolphin Foundation for Education and Arts.

The new lab is just the beginning of a new partnership between the Hangout Group and Gulf Shores City Schools.

“This is the perfect example of a student who may not be able to play the guitar or sing but they can do all the work behind the scenes to make it happen,” said GSCS Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin.

“This area is all about hospitality, events and all of that. Its very important to have a base of local kids that can work production, even if its not full time,” said Hangout Hospitality Group Owner Shaul Zislin.

The Hangout Hospitality Group says they plan to incorporate students into productions and events of their own--like their annual Hangout Festival--and are also looking into setting up scholarships for students wanting to break out in the industry on or behind the mic.

Folks even got a chance to test out some of the recording equipment themselves after the grand opening.

Both Zislin and GSCS tell us they are excited for all the things still to come in their new partnership.