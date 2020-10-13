GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Repairs to the trail along State Park Road (formerly Hwy 135) began Monday and will require closure of this road Wednesday through Friday, October 14 – 16, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, officials released on Tuesday.
As an alternate route, drivers are asked to take Hwy 59 to East Beach Blvd (Hwy 182).
They say Hurricane Sally caused damage to Lakeview Trail, eroding the paved bike pathway and making it impassible and unsafe. You are asked to mind the barricades and do not attempt to go around them or move them as they are in place for public safety.
Though Lakeview Trail remains closed, the following trails are open for recreational use: Rattlesnake Ridge, Cotton Bayou, Rosemary Dunes, a portion of Catman Trail, Beach Mouse Bypass, Cross Park Connector, Gopher Tortoise Trail, and Coyote Crossing. All other trails in the park are closed. Visitors found trespassing in other park areas or trails may be subject to a $300 fine (code of Alabama 220-5-.10(1).
