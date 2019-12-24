Baldwin County, Ala. --Just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, ALEA State Troopers responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash on US 31 north of Bay Minette. William D. Brooks, 18, was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado and traveling north near King Lane when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.
Brooks, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A restrained passenger in the vehicle, Sawyer McCullough, 19, was injured and airlifted to an area hospital; both men were from Bay Minette.
No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.