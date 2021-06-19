GULF SHORES, Ala (WALA) -- As Tropical Storm Claudette moved through Saturday morning, Southern Baldwin County saw a lot of wind, rain and rough surf.

But once the sky cleared vacationers came out to Gulf Shores Beach to take in the sight.

While the beaches are open, the water is closed. The rip current risk is extremely high and double red flags are flying.

“It’s frightening as heavy as those surfs are,” said Darla Davis, visiting from Texas.

Davis was out at the beach snapping pictures of the surf, safely from the sand. This storm interrupting a family beach vacation.

“It’s mother nature, it’s God’s will we just do what we can you know we brought card games and board games,” she said.

James Mohar also visiting the Baldwin beaches from out of town.

“It was real crazy,” he said. “It woke me up at 5:30 this morning and it was great to look out the window.

Tropical Storm Claudette a first for Mohar.

“It’s impressive, I’ll put it that way,” he said. “We had a conversation earlier, this is mother nature, it’s impressive.”

This storm really churned up the Gulf waters. The rip current risk is expected to remain high through at least Tuesday.