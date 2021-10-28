GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Mother Nature was definitely showing off Thursday down in Gulf Shores. Massive waves up to 8 to 9 feet slammed ashore. It's what's left behind from Wednesday night's storm.
"This is beautiful. It's wonderful. I love it down here. I love it," said one woman vacationing from Tennessee.
While double red flags and patrolling lifeguards kept people out of the chilly water -- wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour kept things fun on the beach.
11-year-old Logan Brennan managing to balance himself against the powerful wall of wind.
"The wind is very strong and it pushes me like it is right now. I can just do this and it's fun I guess," said Brennan.
A couple visiting from northern Illinois tells us they're in awe of the Gulf Coast.
"We live about an hour and a half from the Windy City of Chicago -- but it's not like this. (Laughs)." -- They tell us they've been married for three years and their goal is to kiss in every state. With only three to go (Delaware, Alaska, & Hawaii) -- they've managed to knock off quiet a few this trip -- including Alabama.
"Oh my goodness. Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, and Alabama."
The afternoon -- was an opportunity for Aiden McAllister to fly his kite. After a couple failed attempts -- third times the charm.
Lee: "Looks like you have the hang of it now?" -- Aiden: "Yeah it's just hard to get used to."
Meanwhile, with storm season coming to a close -- locals are thankful it wasn't as active as last year.
"It was a lot better. You know everyone has just recovered from Sally -- so everyone is in working condition and can have the rest of the year without having to repair a lot of your houses," said Tammy, Aiden's grandmother.
Storm season officially ends November 30th.
