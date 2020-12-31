Storms and COVID force folks to change NYE plans last minute

The end of 2020 is looking a lot like the rest of the past year.
Storms and COVID-19 have left a lot of room for uncertainty and isolation this New Years Eve.
"We're just waiting to see what's going to happen, what's going to take place with the weather. We generally don't get involved in a lot of stuff, but we like fireworks, of course," said Mike Spitzer, who is still trying to decide on definite plans for NYE.
"We really don't know yet. We're trying to find places to go," said Jeff and Kim, Bohannan, taking a walk on the beach Thursday morning as they brainstorm.
COVID and cancelations have left most folks with few options of where they can ring in the New Year.
People we talked to say they are spending the night where they've spent most of the year: at home.
"Well, we were planning on going to the Wharf and doing some of those activities, but now we may just watch a movie and play cards with the kids," said Jessica Cuba, "we were looking forward to doing something a little different. I think emotionally we're pretty prepared to be disappointed though."
Others say they are leaving the struggles of this year in 2020, headed into 2021 with newfound appreciation of the things they do have.
Making the best of those brief times the sun is out.
"Just wanted to see the beach, and try to stay safe. Go back to the hotel really tonight," said Delrick Adams, who drove down with his girlfriend from Memphis to enjoy the holiday on the coast.
"I'm going to try to stay in, not get sick, and walk on the beach this evening and enjoy the sunset," said Kenneth Morrow, who is also choosing to celebrate early and safely.
