A 90-year-old Korean War veteran and his wife, who was recently diagnosed with cancer may soon have a home of their own thanks to the generosity of others. Their daughter is trying to build them a tiny house on her Baldwin County farm to live out their days.

With the high cost of building materials, she posted an unassuming appeal on Facebook for help. Support is already coming in, but more is needed.

James and Joneal Kyser have been married for 69 years. During that time, there were good times and difficult ones. The time James spent overseas in the Korean War was one of the difficult ones, especially for Joneal but what may be her biggest challenge lies ahead. At 88, Joneal just found out she has cancer. Rather than starting her battle living in their Satsuma apartment for seniors, she had other hopes. That’s when her daughter, Debra had the idea or building them a tiny house of their own on her farm.

“Feels like we can live by ourself again,” James said. Joneal quickly corrected him saying, “Well, we live by ourself. But we really, we got up this morning talking about this,” she continued. “{It’s exciting to us.”

Debra Washburn wasn’t sure where to begin but was up for the challenge. Like so often happens, she turned to social media. Her simple appeal for help finding materials caught the attention of a local roofing company, Novare Professionals. Novare quickly offered materials and labor for the roof and someone else has offered to install drywall. It’s a start, but there is much more to do.

“It was amazing,” said a humbled Washburn. “We felt really blessed for all these people that I don’t even know gives us stuff just out of the kindness of their heart.”

Jesse Alred with Novare Professionals just learned of the project Thursday morning, November 11, 2021 and was already out to see the site where the home will be built the same day. He’s hopeful contractors who specialize in other aspects of homebuilding will find it in their heart to also help.

“Debra’s father’s a World…Korean War vet,” Alred pointed out. “They need our love, our heart, our support and they’re just so deserving that we reached out because we need to help these people.”

So, what do the Kysers think of trading in apartment living for the Baldwin County farm life?

We love it. We stayed out there eight months before we came here, and we loved it,” Joneal said. We loved it out there. All the animals, the space and it’s beautiful out there.”

It will be the last move the Kysers plan to make. The house will be a simple 16’ by 30’ design and will need to be built in the next month and a half. That’s because the Kyser’s apartment lease is up January 1st.

If you can help by donating materials, labor or even money for materials, Novare Professionals has agreed to coordinate the build effort. Call them at 251-517-5393 or message them on Facebook at (https://www.facebook.com/thenovarepofessionals).