ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) -- An Elberta High School student was hurt during a fight and airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon.
School system officials said the fight happened around 2 p.m.
The Elberta Police Department is investigating the incident. No other details have been released.
