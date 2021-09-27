A Baldwin County family is left without a home Monday after a devastating fire.

The house belonged to the Styx River Volunteer Fire Chief Courtney Dunbar.

Chief Dunbar got the call around nine that morning that his home was on fire.

It has not been confirmed how the fire could have started but the family believes it was an electrical issue.

According to the sister-in-law to the chief Amanda Stillwood, thankfully there was no loss of life and no one was inside the home at the time the fire broke out.

Stillwood says she's just thankful that the things lost can be replaced.

"We are thankful, that’s the best thing in the world," Stillwood said. "And I thank God for that because I couldn’t replace my sister, or my brother-in-law, or my nephews."

By the time Chief Dunbar arrived, as well as everyone else, everything unfortunately had already been lost to the flames.

Stillwood who also serves as the public relations contact for the fire department says the station is use to battling hundreds of fires, but no one ever expected the job to hit so close to home.

"This is not something that you expect to happen to your own people. We're the ones that go out there and help and fight fires for other people," Stillwood said. "It's not something that anybody ever plans on happening to pull up and fight their own structure fire."

FOX10 News did reach out to speak with Chief Dunbar but he did not wish to speak.

Stillwood says the chief's family is staying with close relatives.

Anyone interested in helping can drop off items at the Styx River Volunteer Fire Department.