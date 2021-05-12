SUMMERDALE, Ala. -- On May 11, 2021, Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the 15000 Brook Way in Summerdale.

The search warrant was related to an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) case.

BCSO states Christian Prescott, 24 was arrested and charged with one count of possession of obscene matter.

He is currently in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center on a $15,000 bond.

According to BCSO, electronic devices were seized from him and will be analyzed by a digital forensic investigator.