A two-vehicle crash Wednesday claimed the life of a Summerdale man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Joseph Dean Salter, 46, was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided with a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by a 16-year-old, ALEA said.
This happened at about 5:30 p.m.
Salter was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Baldwin County 9 six miles west of Summerdale.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
