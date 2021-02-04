A two-vehicle crash Wednesday claimed the life of a Summerdale man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Joseph Dean Salter, 46, was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided with a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by a 16-year-old, ALEA said.

This happened at about 5:30 p.m.

Salter was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Baldwin County 9 six miles west of Summerdale.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.