SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Summerdale Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.
The department says it was on at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday when 15-year-old Jayden Elizabeth Taylor left home without permission and has not been seen or heard from since.
She is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 160 pounds, and her hair could possibly be dyed black. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, darker boxer shorts and carrying a gray Vera Bradley bag.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Summerdale Police at 251-989-7777.
