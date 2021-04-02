"Sunset Staircase' brightens up Fairhope waterfront

Right now it may just look some stairs.

Fairhope Junior City Council is working to turn it into their own masterpiece.

They call it the 'Sunset Staircase.'

Even just the base coat has already become a bright spot after a dark year.

"We're so excited about being able to hold the Arts and Crafts Festival this year, not only for the city, but the downtown merchants. I think its really important for people to get back to normal, and this project just fits in perfectly," said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

The work of art is inspired by the view up top of George Henry Park.

"We got together and created a little sunset mural with a lot of vibrant colors, so that whenever you're looking up the staircase you can see all these pretty pinks and blues, and when you're looking down, you see a sunset," said Isabella Tran, President of Fairhope Junior City Council President.

The JCC has been running the project start to finish, even presenting a budget, concept, and timeline to City Council last month.

The hope is this mural will bring some color to Fairhope long after 2021.

"This is going to be something that's going to be around and just an indicative thing of Fairhope. So its pretty incredible to think about that," said Tran.

The JCC is working aside the city and public works.

They are hoping to be finished painting by April 18.

The Arts and Crafts Festival is set to kick off at the end of this month.