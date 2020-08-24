BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler said he expects school to remain in session as scheduled for the duration of this week.
The announcement was made on Monday in a communication to parents.
Read the full statement:
Parents,
I hope you are staying dry on this soggy start to our week. At this time, I expect we will be in school for the remainder of the week. Marco continues to be a rain maker for our area but thankfully we won’t have to worry about that storm for too much longer. Laura is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico as we move into Tuesday and is still forecast to head west of our area. We will continue to watch Laura, especially as the storm enters the Gulf when forecast tracks should narrow. I encourage you to do the same.
For now, we are continuing as scheduled. If anything does change, we will be in contact with you.
Thank you and be safe out there.
Eddie Tyler,
Superintendent
#BaldwinProud #CommunityStrong
