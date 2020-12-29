DAPHNE, Ala. --According to Daphne Police Department, due to the public's help, Susan Darlene Waters, AKA Darlene Hall, of Peterman, Alabama, has been identified as the suspect in the attempted burglary of a Lake Forest home on December 22, 2020.
Home security camera footage showed a woman try to enter the back of a Lake Forest home several times before giving up.
A warrant of arrest charging her for this offense has been issued.
