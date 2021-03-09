BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --The suspect that led police on a high speed chase that ended in a standoff has been identified as Joshua Fuqua, 47.

He has been charged with reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, and attempting to elude.

Yesterday's police chase went through Baldwin County ended with a standoff in Summerdale.

Investigators said the suspect was seen driving erratically when an officer attempted to stop him. Police said the man then took off and hit speeds of 90 mph before he turned down a dead-end road.

That's where officers said Fuqua pulled out a eight-inch knife and threatened police and threatened to harm himself during the standoff.

He was eventually taken into custody peacefully.