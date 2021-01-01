UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Bradley James Berry Carpenter from Conroe, Texas. Carpenter will be charged with attempted murder, receiving stolen property 4th degree, and 4 counts of reckless endangerment.
The victim has been identified as Timothy Scott Jackson from Loxley, Alabama. He is currently in a stable condition.
Bay Minette, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Minette Police are currently on the scene of a stabbing at the Walmart at 701 McMeans Ave
According to the police two individuals who were known to each other got into an altercation inside the store. One of the individuals stabbed the other in the neck.
The suspect is in custody and the victim has been transported to USA Medical Center. No other information is available at this time as police continue their investigation.
