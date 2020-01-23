SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Summerdale Police Department has released the name of the suspect who led police on a high-speed crash that resulted in a crash with injuries Wednesday.
The suspect is Thomas Reese Norton from Flora, Miss., police say.
According to Chief Kevin Brock with Summerdale PD, Thomas Norton was wanted on a burglary warrant out of Flora and a rape warrant out of Amite County, Miss.
According to the police department, it was about 3:37 p.m. Wednesday when a Summerdale patrol officer initiated a traffic stop of a white Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for an expired tag. The stop took place in an RV storage parking lot.
During the traffic stop, police say, the officer was informed by dispatch that Norton had active felony warrants.
Police say that when the officer asked Norton to step out of the vehicle, Norton put the vehicle in drive and accelerated through a chain-link fence and onto Highway 59 South. Officers followed Norton as he turned west onto Baldwin County Road 24, or Underwood Road.
Norton then turned northbound onto Shoots Lane, where he attempted to ram a Summerdale police vehicle, according to police.
Police say Norton again turned onto County Road 24 heading west. Barely avoiding several head on collisions with on-coming traffic, Norton approached the intersection of County Road 24 and County Road 55.
Norton accelerated at a high rate of speed through the intersection, colliding with Pearley Mae Mason’s 2011 Honda CRV as the car was passing through the intersection, according to police. They say Mason was ejected from her vehicle, sustaining serious physical injuries.
Alabama State Troopers, Foley Police, Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies, Elberta Police, Foley Fire, Medstar and Life Flight responded to the accident.
Mason was airlifted to University Hospital in Mobile, and Norton and his passenger were treated and released from South Baldwin Medical Center, according to police.
Norton was taken into custody by Summerdale police and transported to Foley Jail.
Norton will be transported to Baldwin County Jail later today.
Alabama State Troopers are conducting the accident investigation along with investigating charges of first-degree assault on Norton.
The Summerdale Police Department will be pursuing charges relating to the traffic stop and attempted assault on a police officer, police say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.