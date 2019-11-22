FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A suspect who police in Foley say led them on a chase Thursday evening has been taken into custody.
He has been identified by officials as Carl Lefrage Brasington IV.
The Foley Police Department and the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office were involved in the chase. Foley police say the pursuit took them through the Summerdale area westbound on County Road 28.
The driver crashed out on the bridge on County Road 9, according to officials.
Jail records in Baldwin County say the 26-year-old suspect was booked at 7:13 a.m. Records show Brasington to be a resident of Spanish Fort.
