An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Foley. It happened early Sunday morning, December 1, 2019 during a traffic stop. Police said an officer shot 33-year-old James Walker Stewart after he ran and then fought with the officer.
The traffic stop turned violent after police said Stewart tried to take the officer’s gun during the fight. It happened on Brinks Willis Road. Foley Police said an officer pulled a vehicle over and that’s when Stewart jumped from the passenger seat and ran. According to police, Stewart refused to give himself up, even after being tased. Police said Stewart fought with the officer and tried to take his gun. Police said that’s when the officer fired.
Those who live nearby said they heard people arguing and then two gunshots. By the time they looked outside they said more police were already pulling up on the scene.
“I came down James Road and went to turn on Brinks Willis and Brinks Willis was blocked with crime scene tape and police cars were across the road,” a neighbor recalled.
James Stewart was taken to University Hospital in Mobile and is expected to survive. Stewart has a long criminal history in Baldwin County, dating back more than 10 years. Most of his charges were drug related and police said he had warrants for his arrest at the time of this incident. Those who live in the area were surprised to hear what had happened.
“Not on this road anyway,” said a passerby. “It’s not very populated and it’s pretty quiet…risky business, police officers and I guess he handled the situation appropriately, I hope.”
The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is investigating. The officer is on paid administrative leave, which is standard in these cases. James Stewart is still in the hospital. When he’s taken to jail, he’ll face charges of attempting to elude, resisting arrest, assault and possession of a controlled substance.
