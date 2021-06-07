DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said a man fired shots at a Daphne police officer before the officer returned fire.

It started around 3 p.m. when officers were called to the Alligator Alley Boardwalk in Daphne after getting a report of a man armed with a gun.

Lt. Andre Reid said the first two officers arrived at the boardwalk and found Johnny Simmons, 29, holding a pistol.

Another officer stopped on the Highway 98 overpass at I-10 and told Simmons to drop the gun but he refused, investigators said. According to Reid, Simmons then fired several shots at the officer who was standing on the bridge. The officer fired back and hit Simmons in the abdomen. The sheriff's office said only one shot was fired by officers during the incident.

Simmons was flown to a local hospital for treatment and underwent emergency surgery for his wound. He is expected to survive and will face charges once he's released from the hospital, Reid said.

No officers were injured during the shootout. The name of the officer has not been released.

Reid is the commander of the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit which is leading the investigation into the shooting. He said detectives will be interviewing family members to get an idea of the mental health background of Simmons.