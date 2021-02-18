UPDATE: Andre Francisco Connors, age 20, of Daphne and a 17-year-old Fairhope resident were arrested and are each being charged with felonies for Shooting into Vehicles.
At this time the department has identified sixteen victims but additional charges may be added.
Fairhope Police received numerous calls on Thursday, February18, 2021 of vehicle windows that had been shot out.
According to Fairhope PD, one incident occurred while the victim was driving her vehicle.
The incidents occurred at:
• Boulder Creek Avenue
• Majors Run
• Greenwood Avenue
• Wakefield Avenue
• Liberty Street
• Fairhope Avenue
• Fairfax Drive
• N. Ingleside
• Bayview
• Grant’s Way
Both individuals will be transported to the Baldwin County Corrections Facility.
FAIRHOPE , Ala. --According to Fairhope Police Department, they are currently working multiple criminal mischief cases involving the use of a pellet gun.
They state several homes and vehicles have been the target in the past few hours.
According to Fairhope PD, some on social media have incorrectly reported this as an “active shooter”, and this is not the case.
If you have any information, please contact their department at 928-2385.
(0) comments
