FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) – The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday pulled a drowning vacationer from north Alabama out of the Gulf of Mexico, but he did not survive, officials said.

Capt. Clint Cadenhead, of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, said a fire-rescue crew responded to a call for a distressed swimmer near Buchanan Court East, near the Tacky Jack’s restaurant.

“They were able to get him out of the water,” he said. “They were doing CPR on him.”

Cadenhead said the man, whom he did not identify, was not conscious. He said rescue workers took him to a local emergency room.

In addition to the man, Cadenhead said, rescue workers helped other swimmers out of the water, but none of them was injured.

The rescue comes three days after Baldwin County sheriff’s Deputy Bill Smith died while rescuing a man farther down Fort Morgan.