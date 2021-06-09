Swimmers taking red flags more seriously after multiple rescues this week

Lacey Lemming and her family have been coming to Gulf Shores for as long as they can remember.

This is their first trip with her son, Jamison.

As a parent, she says she’s always been cautious.

“We’re not going in the water with a red flag,” said Lemming, “we haven’t really been in the ocean much, because the waves are just too rough. This is his first time at the beach, so we let him get in the first day, but we’ve been at the pool most of the time.”

After hearing sirens Sunday night as ambulances rushed to save Baldwin County Deputy William “Bill” Smith, and hearing the story of how he sacrificed his life to save others, she realized just how serious the risk can be.

“That’s terrible. My condolences go out to his family. People need to be careful if they are getting in the water,” said Lemming.

Single red flags are still flying Wednesday.

We’re told another person was rescued in Gulf Shores just Tuesday.

While this hasn’t kept others out of the water completely, its made others think twice.

Even for the stronger swimmers, officials are reminding folks the flag system is much more reliable than what you see on the surface.

Beach rescue officials tell us they are hoping to increase awareness of the flag system and the dangers of rip currents.

Single red flags mean there is a high risk for rip currents, and you are strongly encouraged to stay out of the Gulf.

Double red flags mean the water is closed to the public and violators are subject to fine or prison time.