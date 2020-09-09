Taller trees to return to downtown Fairhope next week

Downtown Fairhope will return to normal next week, as crews get ready to replace new trees that fell short of expectations.
The City of Fairhope Public Works tells us they are expecting to get new, larger trees this week to replace the smaller ones just planted along parts of downtown.
The older trees were coming to the end of their life cycle when crews replaced them with these Chinese Pistache trees, which, due to a miscommunication, were half the size they were meant to be.
City Council has approved $28,000 to go to the replanting and purchase of larger trees to replace the new smaller ones, which makes the total spent on both sets of replacement trees to $50,000.
Public Works expects to start planting the newer, larger trees of the same species next Monday.
The city says the small trees will be repurposed and replanted elsewhere in the city as they start to grow.
