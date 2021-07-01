GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Gulf Shores have arrested a Florida man and charged him with first-degree rape, and investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward.

Police say it was it was a week ago -- on Thursday, June 24 -- when the Gulf Shores Police Department was contacted by hospital staff from the Perdido Bay Emergency Room. The medical staff reported they were attending to a patient who was the victim of a sexual assault that had occurred in Gulf Shores.

GSPD detectives responded and met with the victim, who disclosed that she had been the victim of a sexual assault earlier that day, police said. The victim reported that she had met her attacker on the internet but did not otherwise know or associate with him.

Police said their investigation led to the suspect being identified as Daniel Windell Piggott, 25, of Tampa, Fla.

An arrest warrant was issued for Piggott for first-degree rape, and he was subsequently taken into custody without incident on Friday, police said.

Piggott is free on a $10,000 bond with an ankle monitor, according to authorities.

Police say that, based on the investigation thus far, it is believed that there may be other victims who have not come forward to the police as of yet.

If you have any information regarding Piggott, you police ask that you contact the Gulf Shores Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit at 251-968-2431. You can also email gspdtips@gulfshoresal.gov.