On Wednesday several Baldwin County students participating in the Eastern Shore Chamber’s Youth Leadership program were on the receiving end of some first-hand career advice from various community leaders.

Professionals in engineering, law enforcement, healthcare business and broadcast journalism lending their expertise in a “Business Smarts Day” workshop in Daphne.

"Our youth is the future of our community, and it's so important for them to learn what a community is all about," explained Christina Hellmich, Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce Director of Workforce Development.

"We strive to engage them with different community leaders so they really get a true sense of what a community is and how to lead in a community."

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon was on-hand to talk about the ins and outs of journalism.

The Eastern Shore Chamber Youth Leadership is a seven-month program that develops and expands leadership skills while empowering students through seminars, workshops, hands-on activities and introductions to community leaders.

Participants are chosen through an application process including an interview. Approximately 40 applicants are selected into the program every year. For more information call 215-928-6387 or log onto www.eschamber.com/page/YouthLeadership.