BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials confirmed the death of a 19-year-old male who fell from a moving vehicle.
According to ALEA, shortly after midnight on Sunday, August 30, troopers responded to a traffic incident on Kent Road in western Escambia County.
They say Garrett D. Phillips of Robertsdale was killed when he fell from a 2002 Toyota Tacoma.
Officials say the truck was driven by 19-year-old William D. Ray, also of Robertsdale.
No further information is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
