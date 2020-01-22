BAY MINETTE, Ala (WALA) -- A teenager involved in a scheme to use a skimming device to steal is now heading to federal prison.
According to court records, the crime happened in January 2019 in Bay Minette. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the ATM skimming scheme stole thousands from about two dozen people.
Alex Barbu sentenced in federal court to 39 months in prison for two charges bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
According to court records, Barbu and an unidentified 16-year-old were caught on surveillance video putting a camera and a skimming device on a United Bank ATM last January. While on the ATM, the skimmer captured 30 customer account numbers and pins. 24 of them were used for fraudulent withdrawals and purchases.
Records show United Bank notified the customers affected and all of them were given new cards and pins.
Besides prison, the judge also ordered Barbu to pay nearly $5,000 in restitution and once released from prison Barbu, a Romanian national will be turned over to immigration for a deportation hearing.
According to court records, the girl who was with Barbu was given political asylum just 1.5 months after allegedly helping with this scheme.
The F.B.I. knows who she is, but it is unclear if she is facing any charges in this case.
