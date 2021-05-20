GULF SHORES, Ala. --Gulf Shores Police department say a teenager found a gun inside a go-kart at The Track.
Police say the teen showed it to 3 others in a group before one of them picked it up and left.
Police say the weapon fell out of someone's pocket while they were driving the go-kart before the teen got to it.
If you have any information, please call Gulf Shores Police.
