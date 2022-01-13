DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Daphne police say a teenager accused of shooting a woman at a busy intersection is in custody this morning.

According to the Daphne Police Department, the 17-year-old suspect was arrested in Mobile. At last check, the suspect was awaiting transfer back to Daphne.

The suspect is expected to be charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Pollard Road and County Road 64.

Investigators said the shot was fired during a dispute between two groups of people who were known to each other.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment. She is listed in serious condition.

Police did not release the suspect's name because he is under the age of 18. They said he fled the scene.