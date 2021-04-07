Tell a visitor: High rip current risk through weekend at Alabama beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A high rip current risk is expected to go into effect Thursday morning, as overnight storms will likely create life threatening conditions in the Gulf through the weekend.
When a high rip current risk is in effect, the Gulf waters are dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Lifeguards advise beachgoers not to go in past your ankles and stay near a lifeguard stand.
Across Alabama beaches, a waving red flag warns swimmers of a high risk of rip currents. Yellow flags signify a moderate risk of rips, and green flags signify a low risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.