Tell a visitor: High rip current risk through weekend at Alabama beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A high rip current risk is expected to go into effect Thursday morning, as overnight storms will likely create life threatening conditions in the Gulf through the weekend.

When a high rip current risk is in effect, the Gulf waters are dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Lifeguards advise beachgoers not to go in past your ankles and stay near a lifeguard stand.

Across Alabama beaches, a waving red flag warns swimmers of a high risk of rip currents. Yellow flags signify a moderate risk of rips, and green flags signify a low risk.