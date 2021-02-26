FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will be assisting the Fairhope Police Department in implementing a brief eastbound lane closure on SR-104 Saturday, February 27 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. in front of 3 Circle Church so that medical personnel are able to access the COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Motorists traveling SR-181 can access the drive-through vaccination clinic at the church by taking St Michael Way (Higbee Rd.) to SR-104 westbound. All other traffic on SR-181 accessing SR-104 will be detoured onto CR-48 where they can take Langford Rd. to SR-104.
Message boards and police personnel will onsite to direct traffic. Please use caution in the area.
