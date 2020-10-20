GULF SHORES, Ala. – Repairs to Lakeview Trail in Gulf State Park have been rescheduled for Wednesday through Friday, October 21 – 23, 2020.
Hurricane Sally caused damage to this popular bike trail, eroding the surface into Lake Shelby and making the pathway hazardous.
Because Lakeview Trail runs alongside State Park Road (formerly Hwy 135), a temporary road closure is necessary to safely complete these repairs.
State Park Road will be closed from 7:30am to 5pm daily from October 21 – 23, 2020. Barricades will be placed at two locations – State Park Road 2 (past Woodside Restaurant) and the easternmost point of the road (near the intersection at Beach Blvd).
Visitors will still be able to enjoy a meal at Woodside Restaurant and rent bicycles at Lake Shelby during this road closure.
As an alternate route to using State Park Road as a shortcut, please take Hwy 59 to East Beach Blvd during the closure.
