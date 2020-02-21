BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Homeowners along the Tensaw River are in for a tense weekend, as the high water is expected to continue rising over the next few days.
The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is urging people, who don't live near the flooded boat launches and landings, to stay away.
“Our primary concern is life safety, this is not typical of what this river does," Baldwin EMA Director, Zachary Hood, said. "We want everyone to be aware that this river is going to stay up and stay up for some amount of time.”
Emergency managers don't expect the river to go down for 6-8 days. In the meantime, many property owners along the Tensaw have been going out on boats to check on their homes. Pictures showed some homes boarded up.
“The water is getting over the electrical boxes of a lot of people," homeowner Tom Sheffield said. "The water is very very swift.”
Flooding is the main contributor to weather-related deaths in the United States with approximately 200 deaths per year, the majority of which are people drowning in their vehicles, according to the Baldwin County EMA.
