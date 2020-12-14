Foley Police said a man charged with shooting a gun in the parking lot of a convenience store is a known gang member from Texas. It happened Friday night, December 11, 2020 at the Circle K on McKenzie Street during a fight with another man.
It was around 8:30 p.m. when police got a call of a large group of people fighting in the parking lot of Circle K. Dispatch was still on the call as police responded when a shot was fired.
“During that time, the fight continued to escalate, and dispatch actually heard the gunshot in the background…notified our officers,” explained Foley Police Chief, Thurston Bullock. “The officers continued to go to the call, but the subjects left the scene before police arrival.”
Police arrested Emmitt Mayo, Jr. near the scene. He’s charged with attempted assault 1st for firing the weapon and several other related charges.
Police said it all started when Mayo and a 36-year-old Foley man exchanged looks and words in the parking lot which led to the fight. The gun, investigators said belonged to the local man who removed it from his waistband and left it inside his car before he confronted Mayo. Police said during the fight, Mayo was able to grab the gun from the victim’s car and fire it once.
“Apparently, at some point after firing that round, he has leveled off into a crowd of people and during a tussle, emotions or too much tension on that trigger and it goes off, whether he intended or not, he’s now responsible for where that round goes,” Bullock said.
The victim was interviewed but not charged with anything. Police said Emmitt Mayo and the group he was with are in south Alabama working temporarily.
“He is a documented gang member. He and some of the people he was with are her from Texas on this hurricane detail and are doing jobs down here, so they did not know the victim,” said Bullock. “The victim did not know them, and Mayo was the primary aggressor in the case.”
Police are looking further into Emmitt Mayo’s criminal history in Texas to determine if more charges are warranted. Meanwhile, along with attempted assault, he’s charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm in the city limits and carrying a pistol unlawfully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.