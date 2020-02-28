28th Annual Seafood Festival and Car Show coming this weekend to The Wharf

Its almost the weekend, and if you need some free family fun plans The Wharf has you covered!
You can get some seafood, see cool cars, and help out an important cause at the same time at the 28th Annual Seafood Festival and Car Show in Orange Beach.
Crews were already setting up for Saturday’s event Friday morning, shutting down roads to set up.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Makos Academic, Art, and Athletics Club, directly helping students at the brand new Orange Beach Middle and High School.
“We are a new school, which means we didn’t have anything, we didn’t have a middle school, high school before this year, so any in class supplies to sports equipment, cheerleading equipment, art supplies, we didn’t have it, so everything is new, everything has to be purchased, so that’s our struggle this year. Making sure our kids in Orange Beach have everything they need to succeed,” said Ryan Long, Board President of the MAAAC.
Organizers say they are cooking up more than one thousand pounds of crawfish for the event.
Again, the event is free and happening at The Wharf Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.
