BALDWIN COUNTY Ala, (WALA) The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit has released a statement regarding an officer involved shooting in Malbis early Sunday morning.

The statement reads as follows:

"On July 18, 2021, the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (BCMCU) was activated to investigate an officer involved shooting. At approximately 2:00 a.m. law enforcement officers from several agencies were in the area of Interstate 10 and Highway 181 searching for a subject who had a warrant for possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Officers received information that the subject might be armed and had recently been involved in a separate officer involved shooting. Officers from the Spanish Fort Police Department located the suspect’s vehicle at 29805 Alabama State Route 181 and waited for additional units. (This is the Chevron gas station on Highway 181 just south of Interstate 10.) Officer’s from the Daphne Police Department and Baldwin County Deputies arrived to assist, and officers approached the subject’s vehicle. Deputies tried to order the subject out of the vehicle, but he did not comply and attempted to drive away. The subject was shot by officers during the encounter and he succumbed to his wounds. We have determined that the suspect was in possession of a firearm during this incident. No officers were injured. Members of the BCMCU are conducting an independent investigation into this incident. The investigators assigned to this case are from agencies who did not have officers involved in the shooting. This investigation is still in its initial stages and crime scene personnel will be working in the parking lot of the Chevron. We ask that everyone avoid this area and keep our investigator’s safety in mind as you travel on Highway 181 this morning. The area is otherwise safe, and more information will be released later."