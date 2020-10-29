ORANGE BEACH, Ala. --According to the OBA Community Website, on Wednesday, November 4 at 4:00 pm, the Blue Angels will be doing a historic beach buzz (weather permitting).
This will be the final flight of the old Blue Angels' Hornets, accompanied by their new Super Hornets and a new Fat Albert, a C-130.
