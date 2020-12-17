Gulf Shores, Ala. – Officials with the City of Gulf Shores are asking residents to take note of the following City of Gulf Shores closures:
Christmas Holiday Closures:
• Police, fire, and other emergency services will remain open to ensure public safety and health.
• Administrative offices for the City of Gulf Shores will be closed on Thursday, December 24, and Friday, December 25, for the Christmas holiday. Regular operations will resume on Monday, December 28.
• The Gulf Shores City Store will be closed on Thursday, December 24, and Friday, December 25, for the Christmas holiday. Regular operations will resume on Saturday, December 26.
• The Thomas B. Norton Public Library will be closed on Thursday, December 24, and Friday, December 25, for the Christmas holiday. Regular operations will resume on Monday, December 28.
• The Gulf Shores Museum will be closed from Thursday, December 24, through Saturday, December 26. Regular operations will resume on Tuesday, December 29.
• The Bodenhamer Recreation Center and the George C. Meyer Tennis Center will be closed on Thursday, December 24, and Friday, December 25. Regular operation hours will resume on Saturday, December 26.
• Republic Services Garbage and Recycling services will run as scheduled.
• Yard Debris/Bulky Pick-Up routes scheduled for service on Thursday, December 24, and Friday, December 25, will be picked up between Monday, December 21, and Wednesday, December 23. Residents should place all debris at the roadside by Sunday evening to ensure pick up.
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Closures:
• Police, fire, and other emergency services will remain open to ensure public safety and health.
• Administrative offices will close on Thursday, December 31, and Friday, January 1, for New Year’s Eve and Day. Regular operations will resume on Monday, January 4.
• The City Store will be closed Thursday, December 31, and Friday, January 1, for New Year’s Eve and Day. Regular hours of operation will resume on Saturday, January 2.
• The Thomas B. Norton Public Library will be closed on Thursday, December 31, and Friday, January 1, for New Year’s Eve and Day. Regular operations will resume on Monday, January 4.
• The Gulf Shores Museum will be closed on Thursday, December 31, and Friday, January 1, for New Year’s Eve and Day. Regular operations will resume on Saturday, January 2.
• The Bodenhamer Recreation Center will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, for New Year’s Eve and will remain closed through Friday, January 1, for New Year’s Day. Regular operations will resume on Saturday, January 2.
• The George C. Meyer Tennis Center will be closed on Thursday, December 31, and Friday, January 1, for New Year’s Eve and Day. Regular operations will resume on Saturday, January 2.
• Republic Services Garbage and Recycling services will run as scheduled.
• Yard Debris/Bulky Pick-Up routes scheduled for service on Thursday, December 31, and Friday, January 1, will be picked up between Monday, December 28, and Wednesday, December 30. Residents should place all debris at the roadside by Sunday evening to ensure pick up.
The City of Gulf Shores wishes you and your family a safe and enjoyable holiday!
For more information or general questions, please contact 251-968-2425 or email at communications@gulfshoresal.gov.
