GULF SHORES, Ala. --In honor of Labor Day, administrative offices for the City of Gulf Shores will be closed on Monday, September 7. Police, fire and other emergency services will remain open to ensure public safety and health. Regular operations will resume on Tuesday, September 8, at 8 a.m.
The City Store & Rental Office will be closed on Monday, September 7, and will resume regular hours of operation on Tuesday, September 8.
The Thomas B. Norton Public Library and Gulf Shores Museum will be closed from Saturday, September 5, to Monday, September 7. The library and museum will resume regular hours of operation on Tuesday, September 8.
The David L. Bodenhamer Recreation Center will open at 5:30 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 7. The Cultural Center remains closed at this time and the George C. Meyer Tennis Center will be closed on Monday, September 7. Outdoor tennis courts will remain open for public use.
Republic Services Garbage will run as scheduled and the Drop-Off Recycling Center will remain open.
For more information or general questions, please contact 251-968-1120 or email at communications@gulfshoresal.gov. To receive important information, updates and alerts from the City of Gulf Shores through email or text, sign up for “Notify Me” by visiting the City’s website at www.gulfshoreal.gov.
