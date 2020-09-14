SPANISH FORT, Ala. --The City Council of the City of Spanish Fort has imposed a curfew due to Hurricane Sally.
The curfew is in those areas in an along U.S. Highway 90 and 98 from the Mobile/Baldwin County line to the U.S. Highway 98 Bypass (a portion of Battleship Parkway /the Causeway) within the corporate limits of the City of Spanish Fort, Alabama.
The curfew shall be from dusk to dawn beginning on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
In the event that the curfew is no longer needed, in the discretion of the Mayor, after consultation with the Chief of Police, the Mayor is granted the authority to lift the curfew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.